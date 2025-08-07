Two Held With Contraband
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Qutabpur police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two suspects
in separate raids and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from
their possession.
In a crackdown, the police arrested Muhammad Suleman and Muhammad
Shakeel and recovered 1 kg of ice (methamphetamine), 1 kg hashish and
a double-barrel shotgun from them.
Cases have been registered against the suspects.
Further investigation was underway.
