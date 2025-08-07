Open Menu

Two Held With Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Two held with contraband

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Qutabpur police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two suspects

in separate raids and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from

their possession.

In a crackdown, the police arrested Muhammad Suleman and Muhammad

Shakeel and recovered 1 kg of ice (methamphetamine), 1 kg hashish and

a double-barrel shotgun from them.

Cases have been registered against the suspects.

Further investigation was underway.

