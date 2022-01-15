Two held with contraband in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

The police said a team of officials conducted raids and nabbed Kamran Sadique and Shoaib Ahmed and recovered 1.5-kg hashish and 310 litres of liquor from them.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.