UrduPoint.com

Two Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 04:14 PM

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

The police said a team of officials conducted raids and nabbed Kamran Sadique and Shoaib Ahmed and recovered 1.5-kg hashish and 310 litres of liquor from them.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

