Two Held With Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:16 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Police arrested two drug-peddlers on Wednesday and recovered narcotics from them.
A spokesman said that Bhagtanwala and Sillanwali police teams conducted raids, arrested Rashid and Tasawar and recovered 1.3-kg hashish from them.
Cases were registered against the accused.
