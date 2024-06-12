Two held with drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Police arrested two drug-peddlers on Wednesday and recovered narcotics from them.

A spokesman said that Bhagtanwala and Sillanwali police teams conducted raids, arrested Rashid and Tasawar and recovered 1.3-kg hashish from them.

Cases were registered against the accused.