Two Held With Drugs, 3 Stolen Bikes In Khuzdar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM
Police arrested two alleged accused and recovered a large quantity of drugs and 3 stolen motorcycles from their possession in conducting raids against drug dens and other in different parts of the Khuzdar city
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Police arrested two alleged accused and recovered a large quantity of drugs and 3 stolen motorcycles from their possession in conducting raids against drug dens and other in different parts of the Khuzdar city.
On the special directive of SSP Khuzdar Javed Ahmad Zehri, Khuzdar police, led by SHO Khuzdar City Attaullah Nomani, raided Chandni Chowk, Bolan Colony Khand, Shahzad Street and other places and recovered drugs.
Lady constables also accompanied the police personnel during these raid.
Two alleged drug dealers, Juma Khan and Shadi Khan, were arrested from Bolan Colony and Chandni Chowk and 1500 grams of drugs were recovered during raids.
The police have also recovered three motorcycles from the drug dens.
Regarding the operation, SHO Khuzdar City Attaullah Nomani said that the police are working tirelessly to make Khuzdar a no-go area with regard to drugs and Khuzdar City Police, under the leadership of SSP Khuzdar was taking vigorous action against drug dealers and this process would continue in the same way.
Recent Stories
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts
'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops
IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh
Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties13 seconds ago
-
Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month3 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts3 minutes ago
-
Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case3 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally3 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan10 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
Legacy Returns Home: Exhibition of Repatriated Artefacts at PNCA10 minutes ago
-
DC Barkhan Abdullah takes charge of his post10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhail urges political leaders to play role in finding solution ..2 minutes ago
-
CAPS Ambassadors' Forum proposes enhancing P2P and B2B linkages among Pakistan, Australia and South ..18 minutes ago