Two Held With Drugs, 3 Stolen Bikes In Khuzdar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 11:41 PM

Police arrested two alleged accused and recovered a large quantity of drugs and 3 stolen motorcycles from their possession in conducting raids against drug dens and other in different parts of the Khuzdar city

On the special directive of SSP Khuzdar Javed Ahmad Zehri, Khuzdar police, led by SHO Khuzdar City Attaullah Nomani, raided Chandni Chowk, Bolan Colony Khand, Shahzad Street and other places and recovered drugs.

Lady constables also accompanied the police personnel during these raid.

Two alleged drug dealers, Juma Khan and Shadi Khan, were arrested from Bolan Colony and Chandni Chowk and 1500 grams of drugs were recovered during raids.

The police have also recovered three motorcycles from the drug dens.

Regarding the operation, SHO Khuzdar City Attaullah Nomani said that the police are working tirelessly to make Khuzdar a no-go area with regard to drugs and Khuzdar City Police, under the leadership of SSP Khuzdar was taking vigorous action against drug dealers and this process would continue in the same way.

