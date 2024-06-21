Two held with drugs, illicit weapon

District police arrested two persons with narcotics and illicit weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) District police arrested two persons with narcotics and illicit weapons.

According to Begowala police, Jamil was arrested with 560 gram hashish and Zain with a 30-bore pistol and bullets. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases.