Two Held With Drugs, Illicit Weapon
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 06:46 PM
District police arrested two persons with narcotics and illicit weapons
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) District police arrested two persons with narcotics and illicit weapons.
According to Begowala police, Jamil was arrested with 560 gram hashish and Zain with a 30-bore pistol and bullets. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases.
