Open Menu

Two Held With Drugs, Illicit Weapon

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Two held with drugs, illicit weapon

District police arrested two persons with narcotics and illicit weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) District police arrested two persons with narcotics and illicit weapons.

According to Begowala police, Jamil was arrested with 560 gram hashish and Zain with a 30-bore pistol and bullets. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points

2 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined in Sialkot

Profiteers fined in Sialkot

2 minutes ago
 627 tablets distributed among primary school in-ch ..

627 tablets distributed among primary school in-charges

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for f ..

Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-25

1 minute ago
 KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station

KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station

1 minute ago
 Two held with kites, string rolls

Two held with kites, string rolls

1 minute ago
PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat

PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat

1 minute ago
 FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officia ..

FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officials

29 minutes ago
 72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

29 minutes ago
 Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

31 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

31 minutes ago
 UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Science ..

UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan