Two Held With Drugs, Liquor
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a crackdown against criminal elements, Pir Jaggi police in Layyah arrested two accused and recovered drugs and liquor from their possession.
According to police sources, the suspects, identified as Shafiq and Safdar Rehman, were carrying 120 gram hashish and 15 liter liquor, respectively.
Cases have been registered against them.
Additionally, police also apprehended target offender Ihsanullah. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to eliminating drug-related crimes and ensuring law and order.
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women’s education vital for progress: Fakhar Imam6 minutes ago
-
Two held with drugs, liquor6 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for fake robbery call6 minutes ago
-
Father and son killed, another injured in Mardan firing16 minutes ago
-
SBBU organizes awareness programme for new students16 minutes ago
-
FJWU organize seminar on 'Inclusive Empowerment of women with disabilities'16 minutes ago
-
PM's Youth Program,Zalmai Foundation unite to unlock youth potential16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews distribution of pay orders under Ramzan package16 minutes ago
-
Three held for power pilferage16 minutes ago
-
Eight arrested for gambling16 minutes ago
-
Organic delights: KP's Iftar parties move towards healthier feasts26 minutes ago