Two held with drugs, liquor

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a crackdown against criminal elements, Pir Jaggi police in Layyah arrested two accused and recovered drugs and liquor from their possession.

According to police sources, the suspects, identified as Shafiq and Safdar Rehman, were carrying 120 gram hashish and 15 liter liquor, respectively.

Cases have been registered against them.

Additionally, police also apprehended target offender Ihsanullah. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to eliminating drug-related crimes and ensuring law and order.