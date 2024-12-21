Open Menu

Two Held With Drugs, Pistol

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics and a pistol from them.

A team of Kamar Mushani police station conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Yar with 1.3 kg hashish and Ghaniul Rehman with a pistol. Cases were registered against the accused while an investigation is underway.

