Two held with drugs, pistol

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics and a pistol from them.

A team of Kamar Mushani police station conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Yar with 1.3 kg hashish and Ghaniul Rehman with a pistol. Cases were registered against the accused while an investigation is underway.