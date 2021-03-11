Two held with hashish

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 4.5-Kg hashish.

A police spokesperson said, Mandi Ahmedabad police arrested drug peddler, Ahmed Ali, and recovered 3.

2 Kg hashish.

Meanwhile, SHO B Division Along with his team raided and arrested drug peddler, Imran, of Kot Nihal Singh and recovered 1.3-Kg hashish.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.