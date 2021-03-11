UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held With Hashish

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two held with hashish

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered 4.5-Kg hashish.

A police spokesperson said, Mandi Ahmedabad police arrested drug peddler, Ahmed Ali, and recovered 3.

2 Kg hashish.

Meanwhile, SHO B Division Along with his team raided and arrested drug peddler, Imran, of Kot Nihal Singh and recovered 1.3-Kg hashish.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Ahmedabad

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

5 minutes ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

31 minutes ago

39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2 ..

50 minutes ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

52 minutes ago

Imam for promoting bilateral trade ties with South ..

41 minutes ago

PHA to plant 180 big shady trees at green belts

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.