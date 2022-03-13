Two Held With Heroin
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Mandi Usmanwala police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered heroin and a pistol from their possession.
In a crackdown against drug peddlers, Mandi Usmanwala police arrested Abdul Ghaffar of Kanganpur and Rabnawaz of Okara and recovered 3 kg heroin worth millions of rupees and a pistol from them.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.