Two held with heroin

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Mandi Usmanwala police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered heroin and a pistol from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, Mandi Usmanwala police arrested Abdul Ghaffar of Kanganpur and Rabnawaz of Okara and recovered 3 kg heroin worth millions of rupees and a pistol from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.