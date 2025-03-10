Two held with illegal weapons

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Saitpur Police apprehended two suspects with illegal weapons here on Monday.

According to police sources, a raid was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan. During the operation, police teams apprehended suspects and recovered a pistol and a shotgun from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.