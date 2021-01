SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :-:Hajipura police on Sunday arrested two persons for selling kites and recovered kites and twine from their possession.

During a crackdown against kite sellers and manufacturers, the police arrested Amaar and Shah and recovered 2500 kites and 200 spools of twine from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.