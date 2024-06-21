Open Menu

Two Held With Kites, String Rolls

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Two held with kites, string rolls

Police claimed to have arrested two persons with chemical string rolls and kites, here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two persons with chemical string rolls and kites, here on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, City Daska police during crackdown against kite mafia, arrested Mubashir and Adil with 4 chemical string rolls and 90 different sized kites.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases under the Kite Flying Act.

Related Topics

Police Daska

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points

1 minute ago
 Profiteers fined in Sialkot

Profiteers fined in Sialkot

1 minute ago
 627 tablets distributed among primary school in-ch ..

627 tablets distributed among primary school in-charges

1 minute ago
 Two held with drugs, illicit weapon

Two held with drugs, illicit weapon

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for f ..

Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-25

1 minute ago
 KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station

KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station

1 minute ago
PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat

PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat

1 minute ago
 FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officia ..

FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officials

29 minutes ago
 72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated

29 minutes ago
 Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St

31 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market

31 minutes ago
 UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Science ..

UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan