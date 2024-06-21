Two held with kites, string rolls

Police claimed to have arrested two persons with chemical string rolls and kites, here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two persons with chemical string rolls and kites, here on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, City Daska police during crackdown against kite mafia, arrested Mubashir and Adil with 4 chemical string rolls and 90 different sized kites.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases under the Kite Flying Act.