Two Held With Kites, String Rolls
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Police claimed to have arrested two persons with chemical string rolls and kites, here on Friday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two persons with chemical string rolls and kites, here on Friday.
According to police spokesperson, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, City Daska police during crackdown against kite mafia, arrested Mubashir and Adil with 4 chemical string rolls and 90 different sized kites.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases under the Kite Flying Act.
