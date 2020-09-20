UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held With Liquor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Two held with liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Factory Area police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two bootleggers and recovered 75 liter liquor from them.

On a tip-off, a team of Factory Area police headed by SHO Hafiz Abdul Samad conducted a raid and arrested two accused with 75 liter liquor. The accused wereidentified as Munawar Hassan and Irfan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Munawar Hassan Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

24 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

1 hour ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

AREA 2071 hosts Founder Institute’s global start ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.