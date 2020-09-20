Two held with liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Factory Area police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two bootleggers and recovered 75 liter liquor from them.

On a tip-off, a team of Factory Area police headed by SHO Hafiz Abdul Samad conducted a raid and arrested two accused with 75 liter liquor. The accused wereidentified as Munawar Hassan and Irfan.

Cases have been registered against the accused.