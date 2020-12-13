Two held with liquor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

Sillanwali police conducted a raid in Chak No 140-SB and arrested Muhammad Asif and recovered 80 liters liquor from him.

Similarly, Laksiyan police arrested Muhammad Younis and recovered 120 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.