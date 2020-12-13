UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held With Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 02:20 PM

Two held with liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

Sillanwali police conducted a raid in Chak No 140-SB and arrested Muhammad Asif and recovered 80 liters liquor from him.

Similarly, Laksiyan police arrested Muhammad Younis and recovered 120 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on appointing Ch ..

56 minutes ago

Noor Dubai resumes activities in Nigeria with stri ..

1 hour ago

NYUAD researchers shed new light on mysteries behi ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 70.52 million

3 hours ago

Germany reports 20,200 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-India food security cooperation h ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.