Two held with liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

During a drive against narcotics, Urban Area police team conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested Muhammad Abid and recovered 60 liter liquor from his possession.

While, Kotmomin police arrested a bootlegger identified as Mukhtiyar Ahmed and recovered 25 liter liquorfrom him.

Cases have been registered against the accused.