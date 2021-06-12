UrduPoint.com
Two Held With Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Two held with liquor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Dolphin force claimed on Saturday to have seized liquor from a car and arrested two accused.

Dolphin force signaled a suspected car near Abdullahpur Degree College and during checking, they found 205 litre liquor from secret cavities of the vehicle.

The police have also arrested two car riders identified as Sharafat Ali and Imran Muntazar while car-driver Sheikh Raheelmanaged to escape from the scene.

Further investigation was underway.

