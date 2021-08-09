Two Held With Liquor
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Police said on Monday that they had arrested two bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.
Cantt police team conducted raids in its jurisdiction and nabbed a bootlegger identified as Danish and recovered 90 litres liquor from him.
Factory Area police arrested a bootlegger Saneel with 20 litres liquor.
Cases have been registered against the accused.