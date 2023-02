SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two persons and recovered liquor from their possession.

On a tip-off, Sahiwal police raided and arrested Daniyal and Faisal red-handed while selling liquor andrecovered 2,530 liters liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.