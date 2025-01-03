Two Held With Liquor And Narcotics
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) District police arrested two persons with narcotics and liqour.
According to police, the SHO Muradpur police station along with a team detained Irfan Sharif with 20 liters of liquor and Asghar Ali alias "Jagah" with 1,540 grams of hashish. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.
Recent Stories
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Railways panel calls for improved punctuality, strict encroachment action2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt completes establishment of modern cadet college in Lakki Marwat2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi rejects NRO for politicians, stresses accountability2 minutes ago
-
Two held with liquor and narcotics2 minutes ago
-
Two brothers shot dead over old enmity12 minutes ago
-
27 shops demolished to pave way for 2 flyovers construction12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 8 accused over renting rules violations12 minutes ago
-
PM vows to combat challenge of misinformation, fake news on social media12 minutes ago
-
Work progress of Rescue 1122 new building reviewed12 minutes ago
-
Terrorist commits suicide after sexual assault by companions12 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee calls for regularisation of railway land, leasing commercial properties22 minutes ago
-
CTP Rwp issues 434,161 challans in six months32 minutes ago