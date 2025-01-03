Two held with liquor and narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) District police arrested two persons with narcotics and liqour.

According to police, the SHO Muradpur police station along with a team detained Irfan Sharif with 20 liters of liquor and Asghar Ali alias "Jagah" with 1,540 grams of hashish. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.