Two Held With Liquor In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:53 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two accused and recovered liquor from their possession.

The police arrested Zaheer Abbas with 300 litres liquor and Muhammad Nishatwith 120 litres liquor.

The police registered cases against the accused.

