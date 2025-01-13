Two held with looted yarn

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Nishatabad police claimed on Monday to have arrested two alleged dacoits

and recovered looted yarn worth Rs 1.35 million from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested two suspects identified

as Abbas and Sarfraz aka Munni, and recovered 27 yarn bags loaded in a

loader rickshaw.

The accused looted the yarn few days ago from the area

of Khurarianwala police station.

Further investigation was underway.