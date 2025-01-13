Open Menu

Two Held With Looted Yarn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Two held with looted yarn

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Nishatabad police claimed on Monday to have arrested two alleged dacoits

and recovered looted yarn worth Rs 1.35 million from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested two suspects identified

as Abbas and Sarfraz aka Munni, and recovered 27 yarn bags loaded in a

loader rickshaw.

The accused looted the yarn few days ago from the area

of Khurarianwala police station.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

1 hour ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

1 hour ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

1 hour ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

1 hour ago
UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

2 hours ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

2 hours ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

3 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

4 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan