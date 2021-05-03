Two held with motorcycles bearing illegal green number plates

Patrolling police have arrested two motorcyclists on the charge of using green number plates on their bikes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Patrolling police have arrested two motorcyclists on the charge of using green number plates on their bikes.

Police said on Monday that ASI Seemab Akbar intercepted two suspected motorcyclists bearing green number plates near Chak No.

229 Jaranwala.

During interrogation, the motorcyclists failed to justify about green number plates.

Therefore, the police officers arrested both the bikers identified as Abid Hussain resident of Chak No.109-RBand Khurram Shehzad resident of Chak No.593-GB.

Further investigation was underway.