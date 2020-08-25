Two held with narcotics

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered narcotics from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

On a tip-off, the ANF team conducted a raid near Kot Momin Toll Plaza and arrested drug trafficker Shahid Khan of Sargodha and recovered 10.

8 kg high quality hashish from him.

In another raid, the ANF team arrested Mohsan Ali from Old Chungi Sitiana Road near Shell Petrol Pump and recovered2.4 kg hashish.

Further investigation was underway.