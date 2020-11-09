UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held With Narcotics

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

Two held with narcotics

KASUR, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested two drug pushers, including a woman, and recovered heroin and hashish here on Monday.

The police said Sakina Bibi was arrested from Mufftpura with 1,200g heroin while the police arrested Alamgir and recovered 2,130g hashish from Chhanga Manga.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Manga Alamgir Women From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Cambodian King on Indepen ..

39 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE oil reserves reach 97.8b barrels in 2019

11 hours ago

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

14 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.