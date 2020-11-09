Two held with narcotics

KASUR, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested two drug pushers, including a woman, and recovered heroin and hashish here on Monday.

The police said Sakina Bibi was arrested from Mufftpura with 1,200g heroin while the police arrested Alamgir and recovered 2,130g hashish from Chhanga Manga.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.