SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two drug paddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Hajipura police recovered 1.500kg hashish from Qaiser alias Qaichi while Civil Lines police recovered 15 liters liquor from Waqas. Both the accused have been arrested.

Cases have been registered against the accused.