Two Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed on Monday to have seized narcotics from two drug traffickers in separate raids.

On a tip-off, a team of ANF conducted raid at Sheikhupura Road near Jattwala and arrested Ahmad Khan of Mandi Bahauddin and recovered 7 kg hashish from his van.

In another raid, the ANF arrested Shah Fahad of Hafizabad from Motorway Toll Plaza with 1 kg heroin.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

