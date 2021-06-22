UrduPoint.com
Two Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :District police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to police on Tuesday,during the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers,the teams of Sambrial police and Bomban-wala police conducted raids at mohallah Nawab Pura and Othian and detained two durg peddles including a woman Ferhat Bibi alias Seemi,Asif and recovered 2.370kg hashish from them.

Police registered separate cases.

