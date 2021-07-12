UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers, arrested two accused with narcotics.

According to a spokesperson, the Cantt and Neikapura police teams raided Pulli Topkhan, Aimenabad Road and detained Shehzad Ahmed and Ayaz alias Jajji with narcotics.

Police recovered 2.588kg hashish from the accused and sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Road From

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

38 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

55 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

1 hour ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

2 hours ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.