Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers, arrested two accused with narcotics.

According to a spokesperson, the Cantt and Neikapura police teams raided Pulli Topkhan, Aimenabad Road and detained Shehzad Ahmed and Ayaz alias Jajji with narcotics.

Police recovered 2.588kg hashish from the accused and sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.