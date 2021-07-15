UrduPoint.com
Two Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

Two held with narcotics

District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers have arrested two accused with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers have arrested two accused with narcotics.

According to details, crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements was continued across the district.

District police raided at Orah Chowk, Talwara Mughlan and arrested Imdad Hussain and Imranwith narcotics. Police recovered 1.253kg hashish and 100 bottle liquor from accused possession.

Police had sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

