Two Held With Narcotics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 25 kg hashish from their possession.
During a routine patrolling, Sadr police Jarranwala intercepted a suspected car near Chak No 122-GB Seim Nullahand recovered 25 kg hashish concealed in the secret cavities of the vehicle.
The police have also arrested two accused identified as Nadir Khan and a woman Amina Khan of Peshawar.
A case has been registered against the accused.