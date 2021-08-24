Two held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 25 kg hashish from their possession.

During a routine patrolling, Sadr police Jarranwala intercepted a suspected car near Chak No 122-GB Seim Nullahand recovered 25 kg hashish concealed in the secret cavities of the vehicle.

The police have also arrested two accused identified as Nadir Khan and a woman Amina Khan of Peshawar.

A case has been registered against the accused.