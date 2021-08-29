Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :District police have arrested two persons and recovered 4.232kg hashish from them.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar police held Rehman with 1.572kg hashish during special checking at Miani. While Civil-line police held Jamshed Chohan with 2.660 from Bhaid Pulli.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.