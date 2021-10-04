UrduPoint.com

Two Held With Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two drug peddlers including a lady and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Sadr Pasrur police arrested Gul Nawaz with 1.98kg hashish during a special checking at Beekoshor.

While Sambrial police nabbed Rubina Bibi with 1.300kg hashish from Amrikpura.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases.

