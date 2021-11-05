Two Held With Narcotics
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :District police arrested two drug peddlers with recovered 1.73 kg hashish from their possession.
On a tip-off, Cantt police conducted raid at Ghazipur ground and recovered 1.42 kg hashish from Salman alias Mani and 320gram hashish from Tariq Mehmood.
Police registered cases.