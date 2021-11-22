Two held with narcotics

The district police have arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

According to a spokesman, Motra police arrested one Nadeem with 2kg hashish during special checking in the area.

Phuklian police arrested one Khalid with 1.530kg hashish during special checking.

Police registered cases and sent the accused behind the bars.