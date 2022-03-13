Two held with narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A team of Sajid Shaheed police station conducted a raid near Rehman Plaza and arrested Muhammad Zaheer and recovered 1.4 kg hashish from his possession.

Bhagtanwala police arrested Husnain Ali from Lalowali village and recovered 1.7 kg hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused.