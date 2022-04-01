Two held with narcotics

Police on Friday arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police said that a team of Urban Area police station conducted a raid at Muhammadi Colony and arrested Waseem Abbas and Muhammad Saqlain, and recovered 3.8-kg heroin and 60gm Ice from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.