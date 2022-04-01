Two held with narcotics

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Police on Friday arrested two alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

Police said that a team of Urban Area police station conducted a raid at Muhammadi Colony and arrested Waseem Abbas and Muhammad Saqlain, and recovered 3.8-kg heroin and 60gm Ice from them.

Police said that a team of Urban Area police station conducted a raid at Muhammadi Colony and arrested Waseem Abbas and Muhammad Saqlain, and recovered 3.8-kg heroin and 60gm Ice from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

