Two held with narcotics

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Police teams on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2.36 kilograms hash from their possession.

Police said police teams of Mela police station and Jhal Chakian conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed two drug pushers Imtiaz Ahmad and Hasnain. They recovered narcotics from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.