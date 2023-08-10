Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested two alleged drug-peddlers with narcotics.

According to a spokesperson, Muradpur police, during a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, detained Adnan Ashraf with 1,420-gram hashish from Gohadpur Chowk, and Muhammad Raza with 2,100-gram hashish from Madina Chowk, Marala Road.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.