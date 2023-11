Two people were arrested with narcotics on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Two people were arrested with narcotics on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office here on Monday, Shah Nikdar SHO Ghulam Naqvi along his team arrested accused Zafar with 540 gm hashish and Asif with 527 gram hashish.

Cases were registered against the accused.