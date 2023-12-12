Two Held With Narcotics
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Phularwan police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug pushers
and recovered narcotics from their possession.
On suspicion, the police checked a car in Phulrwan area and recovered
two kilogram opium from the secret cavities of the vehicle. The police
have arrested two drug pushers identified as Muhammad Jabbar and
Israr Khan.
Further investigation was underway.