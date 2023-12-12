Two held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Phularwan police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug pushers

and recovered narcotics from their possession.

On suspicion, the police checked a car in Phulrwan area and recovered

two kilogram opium from the secret cavities of the vehicle. The police

have arrested two drug pushers identified as Muhammad Jabbar and

Israr Khan.

Further investigation was underway.