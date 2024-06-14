Open Menu

Two Held With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Two held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them,here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that teams of Kotmomin and Cantt police stations raided and netted Kashif and Kishwar.

Police recovered 1.25 kg hashish,43 bottles of imported wine and 90 liters of local liquor from their possession.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

50 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

17 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

17 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

17 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

21 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

23 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan