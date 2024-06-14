Two held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them,here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that teams of Kotmomin and Cantt police stations raided and netted Kashif and Kishwar.

Police recovered 1.25 kg hashish,43 bottles of imported wine and 90 liters of local liquor from their possession.

Cases were registered against the accused.