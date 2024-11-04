Two Held With Narcotics
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The police, in a crackdown, on Monday claimed to have arrested two people
with narcotics and liqour.
According to the police, Muradpur police during a crackdown against drug peddlers
arrested Shahzad with 2310-gram hashish and Ali Hassan with 10 liters of liquor.
The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate
cases.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi breaks down in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ODI against Australia
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani for relentless efforts, innovative approach to achieve sustainable development goals2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 114,400 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM in Islamabad for consultations on ME situation22 minutes ago
-
Gilani for relentless efforts, innovative approach to achieve sustainable development goals33 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi breaks down in courtroom, says there is no justice at all49 minutes ago
-
APHC says 1947 Jammu massacre worst tragedy in human history52 minutes ago
-
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intizar Panjotha1 hour ago
-
ANF arrests 11 drug dealers with 63 kg drugs1 hour ago
-
11 criminals held2 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident3 hours ago
-
WCLA organises drum circles at Shalimar Gardens13 hours ago
-
Ensuring conducive environment for foreign investment top priority: PM15 hours ago