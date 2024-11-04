Open Menu

Two Held With Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The police, in a crackdown, on Monday claimed to have arrested two people

with narcotics and liqour.

According to the police, Muradpur police during a crackdown against drug peddlers

arrested Shahzad with 2310-gram hashish and Ali Hassan with 10 liters of liquor.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate

cases.

