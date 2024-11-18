Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The police on Monday, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have

arrested two accused with narcotics.

According to the police, the Phuklian police station arrested Muhammed Riaz

with 1,240-g hashish and Muhammed Asif with 550-gram hashish.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.