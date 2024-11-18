Two Held With Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The police on Monday, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have
arrested two accused with narcotics.
According to the police, the Phuklian police station arrested Muhammed Riaz
with 1,240-g hashish and Muhammed Asif with 550-gram hashish.
The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.
