Two Held With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The police on Monday, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, claimed to have

arrested two accused with narcotics.

According to the police, the Phuklian police station arrested Muhammed Riaz

with 1,240-g hashish and Muhammed Asif with 550-gram hashish.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

