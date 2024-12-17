Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The District police arrested two persons with narcotics and liquor,here on Tuesday.

According to police,Station House Officer (SHO) Muradpur police station along with police team during a crackdown against drug peddlers detained the two criminals namely as Shakeel with 20 liters of liquor and Muhammad Asjad with 2240 gram hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.