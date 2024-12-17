Open Menu

Two Held With Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Two held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The District police arrested two persons with narcotics and liquor,here on Tuesday.

According to police,Station House Officer (SHO) Muradpur police station along with police team during a crackdown against drug peddlers detained the two criminals namely as Shakeel with 20 liters of liquor and Muhammad Asjad with 2240 gram hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Shakeel Criminals

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

7 minutes ago
 AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

1 hour ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

1 hour ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

2 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

2 hours ago
 China launches internet satellite group

China launches internet satellite group

3 hours ago
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Po ..

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing in ..

Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State

11 hours ago
 International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan