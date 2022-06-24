UrduPoint.com

Two Held With Narcotics In Khuzdar

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Two held with narcotics in Khuzdar

Levies force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested two people at Rawa check post area of Khuzdar district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Levies force foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested two people at Rawa check post area of Khuzdar district on Friday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar, Levies Force checked a suspected vehicle at the check post of Rawa and recovered six packets chars and five packets of hashish from it.

Two smugglers were arrested by Levies force at the moment.

The AC said both alleged accused informed during initial investigation that they were smuggling narcotics to Karachi.

He said on the special instruction of deputy commissioner Khuzdar, Levies force were taking measures to control smuggling of narcotics for interest of youth health. Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

