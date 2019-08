Sadar police arrested two alleged drug pushers and recovered 2.34 kilogram Hashish from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Sadar police arrested two alleged drug pushers and recovered 2.34 kilogram Hashish from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that police recovered 1150 grams hashish from Rafique and 1190 grams hashish from Abdul Rasheed during separate raids.

Cases have been registered against the accused and they have been put in the police lock-up.