Two held with narcotics in Okara

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish from their possession.

In two separate raids, Okara police arrested Ashfaq with 3.5 kg hashish while Mandi Ahmedabad police arrested Allah Ditta aka Eidi with 2 kg hashish.

Cases have been registered against the accused.