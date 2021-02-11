Two held with narcotics in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor and hashish from their possession.

Police said that on the direction of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the team of Satellite Police station conducted a raid at by pass near chak 51 NB and arrested drug peddler Mujahid Iqbal and recovered 2.

110 kg hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, Cantonment police team conducted raid at Sultan colony and arrested a bootlegger Zeeshan Maseeh and recovered 90 litres of liquor from him.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.