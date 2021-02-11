UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:29 PM

Two held with narcotics in sargodha

Police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor and hashish from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor and hashish from their possession.

Police said that on the direction of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the team of Satellite Police station conducted a raid at by pass near chak 51 NB and arrested drug peddler Mujahid Iqbal and recovered 2.

110 kg hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, Cantonment police team conducted raid at Sultan colony and arrested a bootlegger Zeeshan Maseeh and recovered 90 litres of liquor from him.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully tests Babur Cruise Missile: ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Indian President ..

16 minutes ago

AstraZeneca gets WHO and profit boost as virus vac ..

2 minutes ago

Javed Afridi, Esra Bilgic start "New Beginning" be ..

23 minutes ago

Couples that work out together stay together!

26 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,871,294 as new ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.