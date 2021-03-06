Two held with narcotics in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Laksiyan police conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested Ansar Abbas and Qaisar and recovered 1.150 kg hashish and 30 liter of liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.