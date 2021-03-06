UrduPoint.com
Two Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Sat 06th March 2021

Two held with narcotics in sargodha

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Laksiyan police conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested Ansar Abbas and Qaisar and recovered 1.150 kg hashish and 30 liter of liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

