Two held with narcotics in sargodha

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.

A team of Krana Police station conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested Rizwan Khaliq and Pervaiz Ahmed and recovered 2.250 kg hashish and a pistol from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.