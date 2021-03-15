Two Held With Narcotics In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:04 PM
Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession
SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.
A team of Krana Police station conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested Rizwan Khaliq and Pervaiz Ahmed and recovered 2.250 kg hashish and a pistol from them.
Cases have been registered against the accused.